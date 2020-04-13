Dillards Inc-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.69%

Dillards Inc-A (:DDS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.85 to a high of $34.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.87 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Dillards Inc-A has traded in a range of $22.50 to $86.71 and is now at $31.02, 38% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

