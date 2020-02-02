Dillards Inc-A has the Lowest Beta in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, M, JWN, KSS, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Dillards Inc-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Macy'S Inc is next with a a beta of 1.0. Nordstrom Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Kohls Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

