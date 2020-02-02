MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Dillards Inc-A has the Lowest Beta in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, M, JWN, KSS, JCP)

Written on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:20am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Dillards Inc-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Macy'S Inc is next with a a beta of 1.0. Nordstrom Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Kohls Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dillards Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have DDS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest beta :dds dillards inc-a :m macy's inc nordstrom inc :kss kohls corp j.c. penney co

Ticker(s): JWN JCP

Contact Nick Russo