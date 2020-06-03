Dillards Inc-A has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, KSS, M, JWN, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Dillards Inc-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.43. Following is Kohls Corp with a FCF per share of $6.10. Macy'S Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.75.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.01, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.19.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of J.C. Penney Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.83. Since that call, shares of J.C. Penney Co have fallen 21.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.