Dillards Inc-A has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, KSS, M, JWN, JCP)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Dillards Inc-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.43. Following is Kohls Corp with a FCF per share of $6.10. Macy'S Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.75.
Nordstrom Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.01, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.19.
