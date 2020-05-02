Dillards Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (DDS, KSS, JWN, M, JCP)
Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Dillards Inc-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $244.80. Following is Kohls Corp with a sales per share of $114.44. Nordstrom Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $92.80.
Macy'S Inc follows with a sales per share of $84.09, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $40.18.
