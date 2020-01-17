Digital Realty has the Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (DLR , EQIX , EXR , WY , IRM )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.22%; Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.51%; and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.20%.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) follows with a gain of 1.20% and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Iron Mountain on December 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.96. Since that call, shares of Iron Mountain have fallen 3.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.