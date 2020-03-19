Digital Realty Falls 4.73% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.40 to a high of $137.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $127.51 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Digital Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $143.61 and a 52-week low of $110.84 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $130.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

