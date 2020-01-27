Digital Realty is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DLR , PSA , CUBE , QTS , EXR )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks first with a gain of 0.90%; Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) ranks second with a gain of 0.57%; and Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.44%.

Qts Realty Tru-A (NYSE:QTS ) follows with a gain of 0.37% and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.33%.

