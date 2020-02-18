Digital Realty is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DLR , EXR , EQIX , PSA , SBAC )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.93%; Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.11%; and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX ) ranks third with a gain of 2.03%.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) follows with a gain of 1.86% and Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.67%.

