Digi Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DGII, EMKR, HIVE, VIAV, CLFD)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Digi Intl Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.03. Emcore Corp is next with a FCF per share of $0.08. Aerohive Network ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.16.

Viavi Solutions follows with a FCF per share of $0.18, and Clearfield Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.32.

