Digi Intl Inc is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DGII, EMKR, HIVE, VIAV, CLFD)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Digi Intl Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.03. Emcore Corp is next with a FCF per share of $0.08. Aerohive Network ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.16.
Viavi Solutions follows with a FCF per share of $0.18, and Clearfield Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.32.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Digi Intl Inc on January 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $11.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Digi Intl Inc have risen 56.7%. We continue to monitor Digi Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share digi intl inc emcore corp aerohive network viavi solutions clearfield inc