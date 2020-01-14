Diebold Nixdorf Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.19%

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.39 to a high of $11.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.78 on volume of 291,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Diebold Nixdorf on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Diebold Nixdorf have risen 29.9%. We continue to monitor DBD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Diebold Nixdorf have traded between a low of $3.78 and a high of $14.66 and are now at $11.52, which is 205% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.