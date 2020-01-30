Diebold Nixdorf has the Highest EPS Growth in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (DBD, DDD, NCR, EFII, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Diebold Nixdorf ranks highest with a EPS growth of 12,500.0%. 3D Systems Corp is next with a EPS growth of 8,181.8%. Ncr Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,209.4%.

Elec For Imaging follows with a EPS growth of 3,941.2%, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,717.3%.

