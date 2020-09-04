Diebold Nixdorf is Among the Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (DBD, HPQ, AAPL, DDD, EFII)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest sales growth.
Diebold Nixdorf ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,898.9%. Hp Inc is next with a sales growth of 791.5%. Apple Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 630.5%.
3D Systems Corp follows with a sales growth of 207.0%, and Elec For Imaging rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 12.0%.
