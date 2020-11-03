Dick'S Sporting Falls 12.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.25 to a high of $35.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.14 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dick'S Sporting have traded between the current low of $31.25 and a high of $49.77 and are now at $31.25. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

