Diamondrock Hosp is Among the Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DRH, SHO, FCH, HST, RLJ)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Diamondrock Hosp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.05. Following is Sunstone Hotel with a FCF per share of $0.10. Felcor Lodging ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.38.

Host Hotels & Re follows with a FCF per share of $0.75, and Rlj Lodging Trus rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.12.

