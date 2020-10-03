Diamondback Ener Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.30%

Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.99 to a high of $31.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $49.65 on volume of 6.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Diamondback Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.14 and a 52-week low of $23.37 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $26.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

