Diamondback Ener Rises 1.03% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.00 to a high of $95.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.66 on volume of 949,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Diamondback Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.14 and a 52-week low of $73.18 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $94.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 0.66% higher over the past week, respectively.

