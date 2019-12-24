Diamond Offshore Rises 4.34% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.80 to a high of $7.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.57 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Diamond Offshore have traded between a low of $4.77 and a high of $12.64 and are now at $7.08, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.