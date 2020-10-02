Diamond Offshore Falls 10.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.65 to a high of $4.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.31 on volume of 3.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Diamond Offshore share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.64 and the current low of $3.65 and are currently at $3.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

