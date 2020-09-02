Dhi Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (DHX, EGOV, YELP, GOGO, VRSN)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Dhi Group Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -17.9%. Nic Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of -5.6%. Yelp Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 6.5%.

Gogo Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.0%, and Verisign Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

