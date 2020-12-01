Dhi Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (DHX, EGOV, YELP, GOGO, VRSN)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Dhi Group Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -17.9%. Following is Nic Inc with a EBITDA growth of -5.6%. Yelp Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 6.5%.

Gogo Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.0%, and Verisign Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Verisign Inc on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $192.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Verisign Inc have risen 8.8%. We continue to monitor Verisign Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.