Devry Education has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Education Services Industry (DV, APEI, LOPE, GHC, ABCD)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Devry Education ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.90. American Public is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.73. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.02.

Graham Holding-B follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.70, and Cambium Learning rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.81.

