Devry Education is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (DV, APEI, GHC, LOPE, LRN)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Devry Education ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.90. American Public is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.33. Graham Holding-B ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.17.

Grand Canyon Edu follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.63, and K12 Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.76.

