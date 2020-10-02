Devry Education is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (DV, GHC, APEI, LOPE, LRN)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Devry Education ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%. Following is Graham Holding-B with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%. American Public ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.6%.

Grand Canyon Edu follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%, and K12 Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%.

