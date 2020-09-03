Devon Energy Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 32.24%

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.03 to a high of $9.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 32.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.01 on volume of 6.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Devon Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.03 and a high of $35.39 and are now at $9.06. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

