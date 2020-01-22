Devon Energy Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.08%

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.36 to a high of $24.78. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.53 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Devon Energy Co has traded in a range of $19.72 to $35.39 and is now at $24.60, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Devon Energy Co on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Devon Energy Co have risen 8.0%. We continue to monitor DVN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.