Devon Energy Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.31%

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.95 to a high of $12.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.25 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Devon Energy Co has traded in a range of $4.70 to $31.89 and is now at $12.10, 157% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Devon Energy Co and will alert subscribers who have DVN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.