Devon Energy Co Falls 32.24% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.03 to a high of $9.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 32.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.01 on volume of 6.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Devon Energy Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.39 and the current low of $9.03 and are currently at $9.06 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.