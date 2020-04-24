Devon Energy Co (DVN) Approaches New Upside Target of $11.07

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $10.47 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $10.88. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $11.07 and $11.67 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 328.1% for shares of Devon Energy Co based on a current price of $11.14 and an average consensus analyst price target of $47.69. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.68 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Devon Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.70 and a high of $35.39 and are now at $11.14, 137% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.3%.

