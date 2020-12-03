Devon Energy Co (DVN) Approaches New Downside Target of $7.63

Shares of Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $8.48 today and have reached the first support level of $8.02. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $7.63 and $6.78 will be of interest.

Devon Energy Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.39 and the current low of $7.66 and are currently at $7.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Devon Energy Co has overhead space with shares priced $7.90, or 83.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $47.69. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.53 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.54.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Devon Energy Co on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.12. Since that call, shares of Devon Energy Co have fallen 63.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.