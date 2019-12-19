MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Destination Xl G has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Apparel Retail Industry (DXLG, ASNA, TLYS, BOOT, GES)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:31am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Destination Xl G ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.08. Ascena Retail Gr is next with a FCF per share of $0.45. Tilly'S Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.66.

Boot Barn Holdin follows with a FCF per share of $0.74, and Guess? Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.78.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Guess? Inc on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.61. Since that recommendation, shares of Guess? Inc have risen 14.8%. We continue to monitor Guess? Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share destination xl g ascena retail gr :tlys tilly's inc-cl a boot barn holdin guess? inc

Ticker(s): DXLG ASNA BOOT GES

Contact Nick Russo