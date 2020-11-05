Dentsply Sirona Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.64%

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.93 to a high of $40.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.97 on volume of 897,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Dentsply Sirona share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.87 and a 52-week low of $31.58 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $39.17 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

