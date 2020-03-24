Denny'S Corp Trading Lower on Heavy Volume, Inline With Overall Trend (DENN)

Shares of Denny'S Corp are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -26.7% to $7.49. Approximately 975,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 783,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Denny'S Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.48. Since that call, shares of Denny'S Corp have fallen 69.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Denny'S Corp has traded in a range of $4.50 to $22.13 and is now at $5.91, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.