Delta Natural Ga has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Gas Utilities Industry (DGAS, SJI, FGP, NFG, SPH)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Delta Natural Ga ranks lowest with a sales per share of $9.67. South Jersey Ind is next with a sales per share of $16.83. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.04.

Natl Fuel Gas Co follows with a sales per share of $18.64, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $20.87.

