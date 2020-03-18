MySmarTrend
Delta Natural Ga has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Gas Utilities Industry (DGAS, SGU, UGI, NFG, SPH)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Delta Natural Ga ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.21. Star Group L.P. is next with a FCF per share of $0.80. Ugi Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.87.

Natl Fuel Gas Co follows with a FCF per share of $2.74, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.85.

