Delta Natural Ga has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (DGAS, UGI, NWN, ATO, CPK)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Delta Natural Ga ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 39.79. Following is Ugi Corp with a a P/E ratio of 38.90. Northwest Nat Gs ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 32.54.

Atmos Energy follows with a a P/E ratio of 29.66, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 29.32.

