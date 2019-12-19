Delta Natural Ga is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DGAS, SGU, UGI, NFG, SPH)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Delta Natural Ga ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.21. Following is Star Group L.P. with a FCF per share of $0.80. Ugi Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.87.
Natl Fuel Gas Co follows with a FCF per share of $2.74, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.85.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ugi Corp on October 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.97. Since that call, shares of Ugi Corp have fallen 5.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
