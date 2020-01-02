Delta Apparel has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (DLA, GIII, SQBG, OXM, LULU)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Delta Apparel ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 30.1%. G Iii Apparel is next with a projected earnings growth of 28.0%. Sequential Brand ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 25.7%.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 24.4%, and Lululemon Ath rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 19.4%.

