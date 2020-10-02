Delta Apparel is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (DLA, HBI, SGC, CRI, VRA)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Delta Apparel ranks lowest with a an RPE of $51,000. Following is Hanesbrands Inc with a an RPE of $97,000. Superior Uniform ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $125,000.
Carter'S Inc follows with a an RPE of $164,000, and Vera Bradley Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $167,000.
