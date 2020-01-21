Delta Air Li Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.35%

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.95 to a high of $61.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $61.03 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Delta Air Li have traded between a low of $46.40 and a high of $63.44 and are now at $60.17, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

