Delta Air Li Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.44%

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.46 to a high of $45.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.42 on volume of 14.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Delta Air Lihas traded in a range of $41.46 to $63.44 and are now at $41.77. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

