Delta Air Li Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (DAL)

Delta Air Li's stock is up 24.6% to $26.81 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 20.4 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 17.4 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Delta Air Li has traded in a range of $19.10 to $63.44 and is now at $22.99, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% lower and 4.38% lower over the past week, respectively.