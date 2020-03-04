MySmarTrend
Delta Air Li Falls 3.35% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:45pm
By James Quinn

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.75 to a high of $23.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.34 on volume of 22.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Delta Air Li. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Delta Air Li in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Delta Air Li has traded in a range of $19.10 to $63.44 and is now at $22.00, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.8%.

