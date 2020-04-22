Delta Air Li Falls 2.29% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.81 to a high of $23.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.91 on volume of 34.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Delta Air Li share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.44 and a 52-week low of $19.10 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $22.77 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.