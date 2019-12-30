Delta Air Li Falls 1.22% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.24 to a high of $59.30. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.16 on volume of 721,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Delta Air Li share prices have been bracketed by a low of $45.08 and a high of $63.44 and are now at $58.47, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Delta Air Li and will alert subscribers who have DAL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.