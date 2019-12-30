Delta Air Li is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (DAL, AAL, ALGT, JBLU, SAVE)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Delta Air Li ranks highest with a an RPE of $526,000. Following is American Airline with a an RPE of $412,000. Allegiant Travel ranks third highest with a an RPE of $411,000.
Jetblue Airways follows with a an RPE of $409,000, and Spirit Airlines rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $406,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jetblue Airways and will alert subscribers who have JBLU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee delta air li american airline allegiant travel JetBlue Airways spirit airlines