Delphi Automotiv Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (DLPH)

Delphi Automotiv shares are trading on heavy volume today, having risen 62.2% to $15.90. About 5.3 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 949,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Delphi Automotiv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.82 and a 52-week low of $9.52 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $15.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.