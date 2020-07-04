Delphi Automotiv has the Best Relative Performance in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (DLPH , BWA , DAN , GNTX , LEA )

We looked at the Auto Parts & Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH ) ranks first with a gain of 20.92%; Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA ) ranks second with a gain of 16.16%; and Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) ranks third with a gain of 14.72%.

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX ) follows with a gain of 10.56% and Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.13%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gentex Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.81. Since that call, shares of Gentex Corp have fallen 28.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.