Delphi Automotiv is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (DLPH, LEA, AXL, TEN, FOXF)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Delphi Automotiv ranks highest with a ROE of 4,284.6%. Lear Corp is next with a ROE of 3,442.0%. Amer Axle & Mfg ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,955.2%.

Tenneco Inc follows with a ROE of 2,899.4%, and Fox Factory Hold rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,358.5%.

