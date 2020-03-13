MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Delphi Automotiv is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (DLPH, LEA, AXL, TEN, FOXF)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:40am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Delphi Automotiv ranks highest with a ROE of 4,284.6%. Lear Corp is next with a ROE of 3,442.0%. Amer Axle & Mfg ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,955.2%.

Tenneco Inc follows with a ROE of 2,899.4%, and Fox Factory Hold rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,358.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Delphi Automotiv and will alert subscribers who have DLPH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest return on equity delphi automotiv lear corp amer axle & mfg tenneco inc fox factory hold

Ticker(s): DLPH LEA AXL TEN FOXF

Contact Shiri Gupta