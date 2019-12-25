Delek Us Holding has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (DK, CVI, INT, PSX, REX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Delek Us Holding ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Following is Cvr Energy Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.5%. World Fuel Svcs ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.

Phillips 66 follows with a an earnings yield of 4.3%, and Rex American Res rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.7%.

