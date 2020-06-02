Delek Us Holding is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DK , PBF , PSX , MPC , HFC )

Below are the top five companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK ) ranks first with a gain of 5.89%; Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) ranks second with a gain of 5.10%; and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX ) ranks third with a gain of 4.42%.

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC ) follows with a gain of 3.95% and Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.60%.

